Returning music festival to honour art, community

Waitati Music Festival MC Cr Mandy Mayhem joins in with the children’s parade during a previous festival. Photo: supplied

The Waitati Music Festival returns this weekend for the 11th annual celebration of alternative music, the arts and community.

Set to be held this Saturday from 11am-11pm at Bland Park in Waitati, the not-for-profit festival will feature music and performance across three stages, including bands, DJs, poets and comedians.

Organiser Katie Peppercorn said the event aimed to celebrate alternative music and the arts, highlighting established local bands, as well as working with the Dunedin Amped programme to showcase young talent.

"We are encouraging everyone to come along early, so they can get a good spot and have the chance to hear all the great music we have on offer," she said.

The festival will have a focus on art, including a graffiti battle — with rival groups of graffiti artists developing art works throughout the day.

The festival’s Kidzone would have two vehicles available for children to paint, along with other activities and the Waitati Militia would lead a noisy, colourful children’s parade at 6pm.

To help us with its Zero Waste mission, the festival encouraged people to bring a mug, plate and cutlery for the food trucks, and to avoid glass for safety.

Pre-sale tickets cost $50, or entry at the gate costs $70. Children are free, but must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Festival lineup

Bands include Left Or Right, Rhythmonyx, Ha The Unclear, Gusto Gusto (Aus), Dunedin Electric Company, Saelyn, Sogg, The Beatniks, Ivy, Bin Day, Grace Gemmell, Sivle Talk, Skulldubbery, Gutterlove, Dougie & The Moon Rocks, Saurian, The Mentalist Collective, Bog, Pretty Dumb, Pkd, Mea Culpa, Fota and Brackish.

DJs include Jungle Fari, Rasponsable, Karaka, Hippiecrite, Nihilism, Nevermind, Shoba, Ktb, Bent Coppa and Ektopik.

Poets include Wild Cards Aotearoa, Victor Billot, Chris Young, Duncan Eddy, J.Godfrey Smith, Mac Macdonald, Richard Reeve, Anton Sangie.

Comedians include Harriet Moir and Demelza Ray.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz