Road closures required

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work to upgrade the electricity network will result in temporary road closures for a week from Tuesday along Riccarton Rd West, on the Taieri.
Road closures will be in effect from 8am-5pm on the work dates, and vehicle access will not be available through the work zone unless in an emergency.
Aurora Energy is replacing five power poles, 31 cross-arms, and 1.7km of power lines during that week.
An Aurora Energy spokesperson asks people to factor in additional travel time, and plan their days accordingly.