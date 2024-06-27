Road closures required

Work to upgrade the electricity network will result in temporary road closures for a week from Tuesday along Riccarton Rd West, on the Taieri.

Road closures will be in effect from 8am-5pm on the work dates, and vehicle access will not be available through the work zone unless in an emergency.

Aurora Energy is replacing five power poles, 31 cross-arms, and 1.7km of power lines during that week.

An Aurora Energy spokesperson asks people to factor in additional travel time, and plan their days accordingly.