Road safety concerns voiced over trucks

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board 2026 (from left) John Chambers, Sonya Billyard, Alasdair Morrison, Andy Barratt, Geraldine Tait, Danny Hailes and Anna Knight. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Community groups were out in force for the first full meeting of the Waikoauaiti Coast Community Board of the new triennium, keen to push for project funding and to highlight local issues in the north coast area.

It was a tight squeeze for board members and community members in the meeting room at Blueskin Library, Waitati, for the meeting last Wednesday and the public forum lasted for an hour.

First to address the board was Doctor’s Point resident Glenys Clements, who raised concerns about road safety, following the delivery of a letter to local households by McEwan Haulage Ltd.

The letter discussed upcoming works in the area as part of the development of a new subdivision and an expected increase in truck movements.

Ms Clements spoke of the potential danger to motorists and pedestrians of encounters with heavily laden trucks on narrow and blind corners in Doctor’s Point Rd, especially in places too narrow to have footpaths, or where vegetation was overgrown.

Board chairman Alasdair Morrison had invited McEwan Haulage commercial manager Craig Muir to attend the meeting to hear concerns, answer questions and look for solutions.

A productive discussion ensued, with Mr Muir sharing that McEwan Haulage planned to use a KiwiRail siding at Waitati Station to swap materials from large truck-and-trailer units on to smaller trucks for transport to the subdivision site, to improve safety on local roads.

There would be about 300 truck movements over the four months from January to April when the company would be involved in the subdivision work and McEwan Haulage would plan to ensure these were done on specific days, which the community would be notified of in advance via local signage, Mr Muir said.

• Funding applications

Warrington Surf Club member Rachel Ozanne then took the chair to speak to the board in support of the club’s funding application for $2254 to cover the cost of mattresses for the new surf club bunkroom.

The new space was part of a wider $1.5 million project to rebuild the Warrington Surf Life Saving clubhouse, which was nearing completion and would be officially opened in January, Ms Ozanne told the board.

The bunkroom, which would have the capacity to sleep 10 people during training weekends and surf lifesaving competitions, was one of the final elements of the fit-out of the new facility, she said.

Board members asked a range of questions, including around safety for children sleeping over and Ms Ozanne said there would be supervision at all times.

Later in the meeting, the board praised the club’s project and voted to grant the $2254 for the bunkroom.

Waitati Playground Committee member and parent Laura Deaker addressed the board in support of an application for $5000 towards the cost of modern play equipment for the small playground beside the Blueskin Library.

While some funds had been raised through a recent Dead Rockers Ball concert, more was needed to buy equipment and brighten up the area, she said.

"It’s a cool spot, with the library right here and it will help to bring parents and kids together," Ms Deaker said.

Board members congratulated the committee on its initiative and asked a range of questions, including inquiring whether the playground was on council land and if the council might look at upgrading it.

Later in the meeting, the board concluded a more detailed plan was needed, and that inquiries should be made with the council about the site.

The funding application was paused, with an eye to revisiting it once more planning had been done.

Representatives of Karitane Bowling Club spoke in support of their funding application for $3078.66 to cover the cost of replacing about 50 old and worn chairs used in the clubrooms, which hosted a range of community functions.

Board members had many questions, including whether second-hand chairs could be found, or if chairs could be shared with other organisations.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to grant $500 towards the project.

Finally, Wild Dunedin Festival representative Lesley Smith spoke in support of an application for $1000 towards the cost of bringing a children’s show, created by an Auckland-based theatre company, to the city.

If funding could be found, the show would be performed in Waikouaiti, Portobello and Mosgiel and applications would be made to other community boards, she said.

Later in the meeting, the board voted against funding the project.

• Local issues

In his chairperson’s report Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison shared updates on a broad range of issues.

These included road safety, maintenance and provision of footpaths in Waikouaiti; maintenance of overgrown vegetation across the area; the project to install culverts at Hawksbury Lagoon to help prevent flooding; and ongoing consenting requirements for the project to build a half basketball court in Warrington.

Mr Morrison told the board of a meeting with fishermen at Karitane Wharf to discuss the poor condition of a shed and future plans to demolish it.

