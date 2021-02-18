Thursday, 18 February 2021

Run takes off after change in start time

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Ina Kinski with her child Lotte Kinski (2) during the 2021 Dunedin Airport Run the Runway on...
    Ina Kinski with her child Lotte Kinski (2) during the 2021 Dunedin Airport Run the Runway on saturday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH, OTAGO DAILY TIMES
    A change in time drew more people to the runway.

    Run the Runway was held at 8pm on Saturday, a change from the usual 6am start time.

    "It went exceedingly well because we had it in the evening this year because of flight patterns, which suits people like me who are not morning people," event organiser Fraser Ellis said.

    "I think it suited a lot of punters as well because they were able to bring their kids along."

    That showed, as more people than normal took part, Mr Ellis said.

    People of all ages and abilities were there, including a man with a "zimmer frame" and parents with prams.

    "It was a lovely calm evening, no wind."

    Competition between the serious runners was won by Jonah Smith in 12min 55sec.

    Organisers hoped to retain the evening start time next year, but it would be dependent on the flight schedule.

    "It only works with the co-operation of people like Dunedin Airport and CAA [Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand]... because if they don’t play ball, it doesn’t happen, so thank you to them," Mr Ellis said.

    The run raised about $3500 for the Otago Youth Adventure Trust.

    The trust provides outdoor education for youth, community groups and disadvantaged people.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter