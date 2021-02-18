Run takes off after change in start time

Ina Kinski with her child Lotte Kinski (2) during the 2021 Dunedin Airport Run the Runway on saturday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH, OTAGO DAILY TIMES

A change in time drew more people to the runway.

Run the Runway was held at 8pm on Saturday, a change from the usual 6am start time.

"It went exceedingly well because we had it in the evening this year because of flight patterns, which suits people like me who are not morning people," event organiser Fraser Ellis said.

"I think it suited a lot of punters as well because they were able to bring their kids along."

That showed, as more people than normal took part, Mr Ellis said.

People of all ages and abilities were there, including a man with a "zimmer frame" and parents with prams.

"It was a lovely calm evening, no wind."

Competition between the serious runners was won by Jonah Smith in 12min 55sec.

Organisers hoped to retain the evening start time next year, but it would be dependent on the flight schedule.

"It only works with the co-operation of people like Dunedin Airport and CAA [Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand]... because if they don’t play ball, it doesn’t happen, so thank you to them," Mr Ellis said.

The run raised about $3500 for the Otago Youth Adventure Trust.

The trust provides outdoor education for youth, community groups and disadvantaged people.