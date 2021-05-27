Thursday, 27 May 2021

Runners compete in last 5000 at Forbury

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Athletes and spectators gather at Forbury Park on Saturday for the final Vice-president’s 5000m...
    Athletes and spectators gather at Forbury Park on Saturday for the final Vice-president’s 5000m race, hosted by Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club. Photos: Jessica Wilson
    Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club held its annual Vice-president’s 5000m races at Forbury Park for the final time on Saturday. The event has been held at the park for almost every year since 1925.
    Caversham walker Alex Brown makes his way around Forbury Park.
    It was confirmed in February the park would sold, so the harrier club was searching for another venue. The event is a handicap race and has sections for seniors, colts and walkers. The Star reporter Jessica Wilson was there.
    Caversham walker Kirsty van Royen heads around the track.
    Caversham runner Ken McDonald completes a lap.
