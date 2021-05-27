Runners compete in last 5000 at Forbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club held its annual Vice-president’s 5000m races at Forbury Park for the final time on Saturday. The event has been held at the park for almost every year since 1925.
It was confirmed in February the park would sold, so the harrier club was searching for another venue. The event is a handicap race and has sections for seniors, colts and walkers. The Star reporter Jessica Wilson was there.