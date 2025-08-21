Request for maintenance

During the public forum of the Saddle Hill Community Board, local resident Colin Weatherall spoke regarding maintenance issues in the area.

After an initial acknowledgement of the work of the board members and councillor during the latest triennium, Mr Weatherall highlighted maintenance lapses that he felt should be addressed.

These included cutting back vegetation growth along the laybys between Brighton and the Taieri Mouth. Another example was a walking track between Waldronville and the Estuary that he did not believe had been cut for six months.

He accepted there were some budget constraints but he hoped communities were being given an equal share of resources.

Mr Weatherall also highlighted a community proposal seeking feedback on a proposed pump track for the Brighton Domain. He was concerned at the proposed placement of the track.

"I’m not saying the domain shouldn't be used, but the current plan that's been promoted has the facility right on top of the playground."

He also highlighted how the proposal might affect the Brighton Gala Day event.

As one of the organisers he said they had not been consulted on how it might affect the running of the popular event.

Funds for AED

The board approved funds of just over $700 to replace batteries and pads for a 24/7 community defibrillator at the Fairfield Bowling Club.

Members discussed long-term maintenance responsibilities and the likelihood of similar requests from other automated external defibrillator (AED) hosts.

The board approved funding with the expectation that the applicant will document a simple system for ongoing checks and clarify who is responsible for future consumables.

Proposed speed changes

The board discussed proposed consultation on speed limit changes from 100kmh to 80kmh on a section of Taieri Mouth Road between the Clutha District Council boundary and the existing 80kmh sign near the Big Stone Rd intersection.

Members supported consultation and discussed recent community feedback indicating support for retaining 100kmh along much of the corridor, with an 80kmh section through Kuri Bush, roughly 500m either side, to address access and sightline issues.

The board asked the whole corridor from Green Island to Taieri Mouth be considered to avoid piecemeal decisions and requested the incoming board lodge a submission once formal consultation opens.

Coastal erosion highlighted

Group manager parks and recreation Heath Ellis read a staff update on assessments of coastal erosion requested by the board at the previous meeting.

The Dunedin City Council recently approved the establishment of a citywide climate resilience framework.

The board was told the framework would expand work on areas such as South Dunedin and the St Kilda coastline to other locations and would include monitoring, mitigation, undertaking risk assessment, catchment plans and then funding agreed actions and costs.

A robust exchange followed on coastal erosion.

Board members said the community had sought an assessment for as long ago as 20 years and asked for firm timeframes.

Nominees

Saddle Hill Community Board Nominees

Pim Allen

Tracey Boereboom

Emily Funnell

Solomon King

Lianna Macfarlane

Andy Mclean

Barry Mclellan

John Moyle

Vianney Santagati

Andre Sintmaartensdyk

Paul Weir

Postal votes need to submitted by Tuesday, October 7.

After this date votes must be returned to council’s secure ballot boxes before noon on Saturday, October 11.