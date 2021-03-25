Saddle Hill upcoming projects

How to get the best out of the Dunedin Destination Plan refresh for its coastal areas will be a focus for the Saddle Hill Community Board.

At its meeting on March 18, in Sunnyvale, the board heard from Dunedin City Council representatives about the plan and were urged to submit ideas. The plan aims to market the city to national and international visitors.

Board chair Scott Weatherall said the city was often marketed in terms of its natural beauty and wildlife, and these were in abundance along the south coast.

"It would be good to get the word out about that," he said.

In her Governance Support Officer’s report, Lynne Adamson reminded the board that it had $6634 remaining in its project fund to be spent by the end of June.

Among the possible projects suggested were murals for the breeze block water structure in Canberra Pl, in Waldronville, picnic tables at Ocean View and Sunnyvale, signage at Brighton Park, and a possible bike park in Brighton Domain.

Mr Weatherall moved the board put its support towards a basketball court in Delta Park and the murals project.

The ongoing issue of roadside culverts in Ocean View was also discussed, and

it was decided to include them in the board’s submission on the council’s 10 Year Plan.