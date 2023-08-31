Save those pottles

Presbyterian Support Otago’s foodbank needs clean food containers to decant bulk supplies into smaller portions.

Plastic and glass are suitable as long as they have lids, so save those jam jars and ice-cream, yoghurt, takeaway and margarine pottles in all sizes.

The foodbank needs tinned and dried food, biscuits and snacks for children’s lunches, and precooked rice sachets/pouches that can be eaten unheated from the container.

Items can be dropped into PSO in Moray Pl.