Scam fears deter online banking use

One in four New Zealanders over 65 are hesitant to go online due to fears of being scammed, according to BNZ research.

BNZ head of financial crime Ashley Kai Fong said this created significant challenges as people increasingly managed their lives online.

"As our world becomes increasingly digital, we need to ensure everyone can participate with confidence ... we need to ensure [scam education] builds confidence rather than creates fear ... this is particularly important as more essential services, from banking to government support, become digital-first." — APL