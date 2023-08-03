Shaving for a good cause

PHOTO: MICHAEL MCQUEEN

Showing off their shorn scalps are University of Otago students (top row from left), Mickle Jose, Jimmy Gallagher, (middle row from left) Liam Knotts, Sam O’Hara, (bottom row from left) Enrique Garcia Martin and James Simpson. The friends recently shaved their heads as a fundraiser for Cancer Society NZ. The group of friends came together for a good cause inspired by the death of Mr Martin’s mother Isolina Martin. Mr Martin said his mother was diagnosed with stomach cancer and died in January this year.

‘‘My mother was an amazing lady who helped people and she raised my brothers and I to help people when you could.’’

As team Locals 2023 the group have so far raised more than $3200. To give visit

youcanforcancer.org.nz/t/locals2023