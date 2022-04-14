Short play contest creates a buzz

Putting out the challenge to local playwrights to take part in a short play competition are Sahara BreeZe (SBZ) Productions creators (from left) Sarah and Blaise Barham, and daughter Zoe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Encouraging up and coming playwrights to put pen to paper is the inspiration behind local theatre company SBZ Productions holding a short play competition.

As well as supporting playwrights to submit their work, the Shot Glass Shorts competition will also involve up and coming directors and actors, who will prepare and perform eight selected short plays.

The SBZ Productions team of Blaise and Sarah Barham and daughter Zoe Barham are putting the call out for playwrights to submit their short plays by midnight on Anzac Day, April 25.

The eight plays will be selected by SBZ Productions team, with a focus on variety, quirkiness and originality.

The directors and actors will then have three months to prepare for a performance at Dog With Two Tails, from August 18 to 20.

Audience members will vote on the best play and the best performance, with the names of the playwrights and directors to be kept secret until after the final show.

Sarah Barham said the aim of hosting the Shot Glass Shorts competition was to give both playwrights and directors the chance to bring a short play to the stage.

Playwrights did not need to be "first timers", but they could not be a professional.

The plays must be only 5-10 minutes long, family friendly, and require no more than three actors and a simple set.

There would be mentoring provided during the process, she said.

"It will be exciting for everyone involved to be ableto see their plays performed in front of an audience," she said.

"And keeping the plays short means that they really get to the point and are great fun to watch."

Anyone interested in taking part in the Shot Glass Shorts play competition, can find out more by emailing shotglass.shorts@gmail.com and by joining the Shot Glass Shorts facebook group.

