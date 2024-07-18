Show gives Pakistan community a voice

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
PAO was founded to promote cultural awareness and understanding between the Pakistani community and other communities in the region. It supports the settlement and integration of Pakistani migrants in Otago by providing information, advice and support.
PAO is committed to promoting community health and wellbeing and organises events and activities that encourage physical activity, healthy eating and mental health awareness. It also raises funds and provides support for charitable causes in Pakistan and Otago, such as disaster relief efforts, poverty alleviation programmes and healthcare initiatives.
"We have a regular focus on women’s empowerment and the challenges women face, and we highlight their achievements."
Jeevay Pakistan airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM every second Wednesday at 6pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms. A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.