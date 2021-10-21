Thursday, 21 October 2021

Silverstream planting starts

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Boys’ Brigade members Chevy Heaven-Kirk (11, front left) and Nixon Mellon-MacGillivray (7, front...
    Boys’ Brigade members Chevy Heaven-Kirk (11, front left) and Nixon Mellon-MacGillivray (7, front right) plant trees at AgResearch on Saturday, while other members look on.PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON
    Planting along the Silverstream is under way.

    On Saturday about 30 people from local groups planted about 700 New Zealand native plants on AgResearch’s Invermay land as part of the Silverstream Planting project.

    Members of The Rotary Club of Mosgiel, Mosgiel District Lions, and Boys’ Brigade chipped in.

    Rotary member John van Delft said it went brilliantly.

    Rotary Club of Mosgiel members take a break after planting trees at AgResearch on Saturday.
    The plants were laid out on Friday, ready for the volunteers the next morning.

    Boys’ Brigade leader in charge Warwick Tomlinson said the boys were happy to be collaborating with other groups to work on community projects.

    ‘‘It’s good for these guys to get out and do a bit of work,’’ Mr Tomlinson said.

    ‘‘They have enjoyed it.’’

    The group planned to use the track and surrounding areas, so it would bring the boys a sense of pride in future years to see what they had helped create, he said.

    Kevin Knowler, of AgResearch, was thrilled to have the support of the community groups.

    The aim was to tidy the area and make it a focal point for the community.

    The Rotary Club also planned to get some picnic tables.

