Sisters kept busy at skating champs

Sisters Hannah Sime (18, left) and Rebekah Sime (14) had a busy weekend on the ice at the Dunedin Ice Skating Club championships.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Ice champions from across the country gathered in St Kilda for the Dunedin Ice Skating Club championships last weekend.

Coach Megan Kliegl said many of New Zealand’s top skaters took part in the competition because it was the only international qualifying competition in the country this year other than the New Zealand Nationals, running from October 9-12 in Auckland.

Two local skaters getting out on the ice were sisters Hannah and Rebekah Sime.

Hannah took part in the junior ladies and open solo ice dance.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic affected her, as a number of events were cancelled and other events she was not able to attend.

But she was looking forward to the future, and planned to travel to Russia at the start of next year to study and skate.

For the junior ladies short programme she enjoyed "having fun".

"For me, at the moment, solo is just truly for fun, and to try to get a spot at the nationals."

Maintaining good posture and doing well out of her step sequences were some of the elements she was focusing on at present.

Her love of ice skating began when she was 4 and her babysitter at the time went to World Synchronised Skating Championships.

"She bought me along skating one time and I just fell in love."

Younger sister Rebekah was competing in the solo junior category for the first time in that grade so she was adjusting to the new programme requirements.

Rebekah was focusing on ensuring her jumps went well.

"I really want to land them," she said.

Her spins "have really levelled up", so that was another focus for her.

Having ice skaters from other parts of the country, including Auckland, taking part in the championships was interesting, Rebekah said.

"It is really interesting to see, especially their programme music. I like that."

The next challenge for the sisters will be the the Otago-Southland competition, in Dunedin from July 23 to 25.