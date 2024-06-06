Small science

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A robot dog will be one of many marvels to enjoy during the New Zealand International Science Festival’s NanoFest 2024. The mini festival which runs every other year in between the larger science festival, will offer talks, exhibitions and workshops at venues across the city. From sharks to stars, artificial intelligence to disaster resilience, the festival will have a wide variety of activities to excite and amaze all ages. Some of the eye-catching events include dissecting a porbeagle shark, using playdough to learn about electrical circuits, learning about resilience strategies for disaster preparedness, storytime for scientists, and e-waste reconstruction.

A Festival Hub located at the Tūhura Otago Museum will offer a rotating selection of hands-on science activities, and author and natural history illustrator Giselle Clarkson will run a workshop on being an ‘‘observologist’’. The festival programme is available from tomorrow from the NZISF office at 19 George St and various other locations around the city. It can also be viewed online at scifest.org.nz.