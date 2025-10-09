Special Olympics hub for the community

As athletes train for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games, to be held in Christchurch in December, a new resource aims to make it easier to find details about sports programmes and events.

The web platform Firstport has developed a Special Olympics hub that provides resources for people with intellectual disabilities, their families and support people.

The hub, developed with Special Olympics New Zealand, is designed to present information in an accessible, easy-to-understand format.

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Fran Scholey said it was a community-based movement open to all.

“We hope people see the information on Firstport and understand that Special Olympics is really about creating opportunities, building athletes’ skills and confidence and creating fun, inclusive environments.”

Firstport communications and engagement manager Victoria Rose said the team ran a monthly audit of website content to ensure it was as accurate as possible.

‘‘Our goal with Firstport is not to take away from anything anyone else is doing, but to help make the amazing mahi of our community more accessible, providing information and advice that makes things easier for both user and provider.’’

Firstport is run by Enable New Zealand, a Crown subsidiary of Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora and is funded by Disability Support Services.

• Visit the hub at firstport.co.nz/special-olympics

