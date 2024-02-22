Sports day chance for connection, fun

Students from Knox College compete against Selwyn College during the popular tug-of-war tournament. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Logan Park was awash with young fervour as thousands of students took part in the annual College Sports Day on Tuesday.

The event has been held annually for more than 20 years as part of Orientation Week and is a chance for first-year students to make new friends and enjoy some friendly competition.

Inter-college competition lead co-ordinator Mica Goldsmith-Lonie said about 3000 first-year students from residential colleges, including Te Pā Tauira, Uni Flats residents and the Otago Locals first-year community took part.

‘‘College Sports Day is about giving students a chance to get to know their hall-mates as well as meet people from other halls.

‘‘It was really nice to see everyone out in the sun enjoying themselves, getting stuck in and supporting each other.’’

Students compete in sacks during the annual College Sports Day relay race.

She hoped the event would be a memory that many people would look back on fondly when they thought of their first year at Otago.

Arriving at Logan Park the students cheered and chanted as they marched behind banners and mascots to enjoy a raucous afternoon of sports.

The fun began with a relay race that included team players having to run backwards, leapfrog and participate in sack racing to complete the game.

Then it was time for a firm favourite — a tug-of-war between the rival teams — that had young students roaring their support with tremendous gusto.

Afterwards teams had the chance to break out into playing friendly games of football, netball, volleyball and touch rugby.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz