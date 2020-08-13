Sports hub part of vision for tennis project

Logan Park. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Interest is growing in developing a sports hub as part of the Logan Park tennis upgrade.

Tennis Otago chairman John Alexander said a range of sports clubs were keen on the idea.

"Rather than duplicate facilities, we would like to think that if you had a sports hub there, multiple sports could actually use it," Alexander said.

It could include a kitchen, bar, lounges and an office space.

"There’s definitely scope. We’re just trying to build momentum to raise interest in the sports hub."

Stage one of the project started on June 1 — slightly later than schedule due to the Covid-19 lockdown. It involved preparing the courts to be resurfaced and installing new fencing.

The asphalt would most likely be done in spring, when the weather was warmer, he said.

Funding was almost compete. Nearly $800,000 had been raised and the group was seeking $50,000 from the tennis community.

"We’ll have it all in place for when the final top coat surface gets put down, which will probably be December time."

He expected those courts to be ready to use by early 2021.

"That’s the plan of attack."

Alexander hoped to keep the ball rolling and start stage two once the first part was completed.

Creating a multi-sport aspect to the facility was key, so the next stage would involve creating synthetic grass courts that could be used for a range of sports.

"The idea is that it’s flexible."

As part of its lease, the four courts near Harbour Tce will go back to the Dunedin City Council in two years. Cricket Otago has expressed interest in building an all-weather venue there.

"The big hurdle was getting stage one up and running, and once that’s complete people will see the vision."