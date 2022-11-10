Thursday, 10 November 2022

Step out for 15,000km lap challenge

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Balmacewen Lions Club member Kevin Bryson (left) keeps track of fellow member Mike Wingfield as...
    Balmacewen Lions Club member Kevin Bryson (left) keeps track of fellow member Mike Wingfield as he walks the perimeter of Sunnyvale Sports Ground. Photo: Simon Henderson
    If you walked the entire coastline of New Zealand, chances are you would be in need of a new pair of shoes.

    Otago Lions Club members have a better way to achieve this goal, joining forces with national Lions Clubs for "Lap the Map for Diabetes".

    Members of the public will be encouraged to run or walk a combined 15,000km, which is roughly the length of New Zealand’s coastline.

    Balmacewen Lions Club member and co-ordinator Mike Wingfield said for a gold coin donation, people could register to walk or run the 850m perimeter of the Sunnyvale Sports Ground.

    Each time they completed a lap, their total would be recorded.

    A sausage sizzle would help people recharge their batteries after completing their walk or run.

    Hosting the family-friendly run or walk was a way to promote a healthy lifestyle, increase awareness, and raise funds for Diabetes NZ.

    "Diabetes will be one of thebiggest health issues for New Zealand in the next 20 years."

    A nurse from Diabetes NZ will be conducting glucose testing on the day, he said.

    — Lap the Map for Diabetes takes place on Sunday November 13 from noon till 4pm at Sunnyvale Sports Ground.

    simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz