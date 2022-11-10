Step out for 15,000km lap challenge

Balmacewen Lions Club member Kevin Bryson (left) keeps track of fellow member Mike Wingfield as he walks the perimeter of Sunnyvale Sports Ground. Photo: Simon Henderson

If you walked the entire coastline of New Zealand, chances are you would be in need of a new pair of shoes.

Otago Lions Club members have a better way to achieve this goal, joining forces with national Lions Clubs for "Lap the Map for Diabetes".

Members of the public will be encouraged to run or walk a combined 15,000km, which is roughly the length of New Zealand’s coastline.

Balmacewen Lions Club member and co-ordinator Mike Wingfield said for a gold coin donation, people could register to walk or run the 850m perimeter of the Sunnyvale Sports Ground.

Each time they completed a lap, their total would be recorded.

A sausage sizzle would help people recharge their batteries after completing their walk or run.

Hosting the family-friendly run or walk was a way to promote a healthy lifestyle, increase awareness, and raise funds for Diabetes NZ.

"Diabetes will be one of thebiggest health issues for New Zealand in the next 20 years."

A nurse from Diabetes NZ will be conducting glucose testing on the day, he said.

— Lap the Map for Diabetes takes place on Sunday November 13 from noon till 4pm at Sunnyvale Sports Ground.

