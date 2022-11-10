Step out for 15,000km lap challenge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Lions Club members have a better way to achieve this goal, joining forces with national Lions Clubs for "Lap the Map for Diabetes".
Members of the public will be encouraged to run or walk a combined 15,000km, which is roughly the length of New Zealand’s coastline.
Balmacewen Lions Club member and co-ordinator Mike Wingfield said for a gold coin donation, people could register to walk or run the 850m perimeter of the Sunnyvale Sports Ground.
Each time they completed a lap, their total would be recorded.
A sausage sizzle would help people recharge their batteries after completing their walk or run.
Hosting the family-friendly run or walk was a way to promote a healthy lifestyle, increase awareness, and raise funds for Diabetes NZ.
"Diabetes will be one of thebiggest health issues for New Zealand in the next 20 years."
A nurse from Diabetes NZ will be conducting glucose testing on the day, he said.
— Lap the Map for Diabetes takes place on Sunday November 13 from noon till 4pm at Sunnyvale Sports Ground.