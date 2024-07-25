Taster day to find artistic swimmers

A have-a-go day aims to identify confident swimmers eager to explore a novel aquatic discipline.

Representatives from Aquagold Artistic Swimming will be at Moana Pool this Saturday from 9 to 10.30am to showcase the elegance of artistic swimming, and hopefully find some new members for the group.

Aquagold Artistic Swimming head coach Onevai Pita said the goal will be to engage swimmers to learn new skills and techniques they might not have done before, while still having fun and learning something new and challenging.

"We will mostly be doing artistic swimming skills-based games to have fun while still engaging in basic synchro and swim skills."

The event will feature a duet performance by artistic swimmers Hannah Shatford and Daisy Sellier, members of Selwyn Artistic Swimming in Christchurch, who are studying at the University of Otago.

The pair have represented New Zealand internationally in the Aquaferns and Koru teams, including at the World Championships in Budapest in 2022.

They will demonstrate some basic lifts to show the difference between routines in teams and in solos or duets.

Lifts and routines were the most fun, challenging and impressive parts of artistic swimming, Pita said.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz