Textile artist holds first solo exhibition

Emerging textile artist Anna Craw works on a piece for her "Following the Thread" exhibition, running now at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery space, 462 Princes St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Artsenta presents an exhibition exploring the shapes in nature, Following the Thread, by textile artist Anna Craw, at its on-site pop-up gallery.

This is Craw’s first solo exhibition as an emerging artist and features more than 25 embroidered artworks created using traditional embroidery techniques with a contemporary twist.

Inspired by organic shapes and nature, her work features abstract scenes reminiscent of fungi, coral, underwater seascapes or wherever your imagination takes you.

"It’s like a riot of lots of different textures and colours," she said.

Created over the past 12 months, the work showcases Craw’s changing style and the development of the work over time.

"People might find it interesting to follow the trajectory of learning new techniques and textures that I have incorporated into my embroidered artworks."

Artsenta welcomes the public to view and be absorbed by Craw’s delightful micro-worlds in this special exhibition.

The Following the Thread exhibition opened on Monday and continues until October 27, at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

The gallery is open on weekdays, 10am-4pm.

Artsenta is an art studio for tangata whaiora, people seeking wellbeing, which has operated in Dunedin for more than 37 years.

For more information, visit www.artsenta.org