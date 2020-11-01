Sunday, 1 November 2020

Three holes in one within three days

    By Jessica Wilson
    Ryan Bellamy, of Port Chalmers, pops up a bunker shot to ‘‘gimme’’ distance on the 4th green during the Otago Matchplay Championships held at Balmacewen on Monday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Two holes in one in two days is a good feat. But three in three days is even better.

    The first two were made during the Otago Matchplay Championships at the weekend, and were followed up by another ace shot by a club member on Tuesday.

    Otago Golf Club director of golf Shelley Duncan said it was a stand-out moment.

    "We had three holes in one in three days which I don’t know if that’s happened before."

    The holes in one were achieved by Matt Tautiri (hole 12) and Leith Campion (hole 15) during the championships, and by Judy Marsh (hole 15) on Tuesday.

    The championships were held from Saturday to Monday, and included 48 men and four women from Otago and Southland.

    Division one was won by Matt Tautiri, of Invercargill. Duncan Croudis won division 2 and Joseph Hancock won division 3. Kathryn Baker won the senior women’s competition.

    It was a late finish to the tournament on Monday night, as rain delayed the start time by an hour and a-half and extra holes had to be played in some matches.

    Duncan was impressed by the way the players handled the bad weather.

