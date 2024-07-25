Toilets in Frederick St to be replaced, upgraded

The Dunedin City Council has started work on a month-long project to replace and upgrade the public toilets in Frederick St.

A council spokesperson said work started on Monday was expected to take about a month. The toilets will be closed to the public during this time.

Pedestrians and vehicles will mostly still be able to access Frederick St.

Part of the upgrade involves the installation of a new building in place of the existing toilets. This is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night (weather permitting).

Upper Frederick St, between George and Great King Sts, will be closed at this time to make way for a crane to lower the toilets into place.

A traffic management plan will be in place.

The toilets will have a new design and improved amenities, and should be completed late-August.