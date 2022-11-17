Touring performance brings orchestra, dancers together

Martin Risely. Photo: Supplied

New Zealand violinist Martin Riseley leads an ensemble of musicians and dancers in a touring performance of Max Richter’s The Seasons for Chamber Music New Zealand (CMNZ).

Bringing together Christchurch Symphony Orchestra players and dancers from inclusive dance company Jolt, The Seasons features Richter’s recomposed tribute to Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

"I only kept about 25% of the notes, but there’s Vivaldi DNA in all of it. I kept the gestures and shapes, the textures and dynamics," Richter said.

Riseley leads a chamber orchestra that is joined by dancers from Jolt, who add colour and grace to this invigorating performance.

Alongside this national tour, Jolt will join forces with CMNZ to deliver innovative community engagement workshops.

The Dunedin performance of The Seasons, to be held tomorrow, November 18, from 7pm at the Kings and Queens Performing Arts Centre, will be a joyous, uplifting programme for arts lovers of all ages.

