Track to host inaugural walk

The Hereweka Harbour Cone Trust will lead an inaugural walk on the newly formed Portobello-Hereweka marked loop track this Sunday.

Trust spokesman Paul Pope said the new route connected Portobello with the Harbour Cone property for the first time by foot, and would be a great new half-day trip for visitors and nature lovers.

"Thanks to the generosity of our neighbours this new route is a marked circuit that will become a permanent addition to the peninsula’s track network," Mr Pope said.

The 6.5-7km track takes walkers over the historic "Leith Walk" in Hereweka St, through the rimu forest remnant on the trust’s boundary, traverses the old Lesley family sled track, includes an optional walk to the summit of Hereweka-Harbour Cone, or traverses the cone back along the rimu walk to Portobello.

To celebrate the new track, the trust will host a Portobello-Hereweka Hike event this Sunday, April 28, from 10am.

Walkers should register on the day from 10am at Portobello Domain, Allan’s Beach Rd, ready to start at 10.30am. Bring appropriate footwear, clothing and water.

The walk is designed for moderately fit people and should take from 2-3.5 hours. No dogs allowed due to a farm crossing.

