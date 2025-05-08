NZ First Bill would ‘write trans people out of’ law

Genderqueer performer Ann Arkii speaks during Saturday’s event. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

A Saturday protest placed human rights concerns of the rainbow community in the spotlight.

Stand Against Transphobia - Fight the Far Right challenged moves to undermine transgender rights.

Organised by International Socialists Otepoti Dunedin and Dunedin Pride, the gathering drew about 300 queer and trans members and supporters.

Speakers responded to a proposed Member’s Bill from New Zealand First MP Jenny Marcroft that would define a woman as an adult human biological female and a man as an adult human biological male.

Stand against Transphobia co-ordinator Oscar Bartle leads a protest chant during the event.

Protest co-ordinator Oscar Bartle said the party’s Bill was a blatant attempt to erase trans and non-binary people from law.

‘‘Not only will this result in situations where trans people will be sent to the wrong prisons and other such injustices, it will also serve to legitimise and embolden the transphobic far-right.’’

International Socialists Otepoti Dunedin member Neave Ashton said the world had become a much scarier place for trans people in recent years.

‘‘This Bill, if passed, would effectively write trans people out of legal recognition.’’

It could mean trans women would be sent to men’s prisons where they were up to 13 times more likely to be raped and sexually assaulted.

It might result in ‘‘big, burly trans men with full beards’’ being forced to use women’s toilets, they said.

‘‘It could also mean that our medication, like puberty blockers and gender-affirming care, could be banned or restricted.’’

International Socialists Otepoti Dunedin member Neave Ashton speaks at the gathering.

Local drag performer Ann Arkii, a genderqueer transgender man hoping to receive top surgery later this year, said transitioning had been lifesaving.

‘‘I wouldn’t be standing in front of you here today if I was unable to live my life the way that I needed to.

‘‘Who I am as a person is not something that can be defined, debated or legislated by the state.’’

Bills like this one were mere distractions from bigger problems such as the cost-of-living crisis, climate change, famine and genocide.

‘‘Trans people will not be erased, not from public life, not from history, not now and not ever. A world without trans people is a world without humanity.’’

SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz