Tweed attire preferred on bike ride

Ride co-organiser Peter Petchey, of Dunedin, said cyclists, preferably wearing tweed attire, were invited to ride between the Dunedin Gasworks Museum in South Dunedin to Glenfalloch Gardens & Restaurant on Otago Peninsula.
At the event, Dr Petchey will ride his 1884 Dwarf Original penny-farthing.
"It’s been in my family for nearly 100 years."
The riding of vintage bicycles was "encouraged", but participants could ride any type or age of bicycle.
The event was a "satirical" celebration of cycling, tweed and the arrival of spring, he said.
Up to 30 riders were expected.
The ride costs $5 and proceeds went to the museum.
Riders were encouraged to take a picnic to enjoy at the gardens.
"We’ll supply the biscuits," Dr Petchey said.
Riders depart the museum in Braemar St at 10am on Sunday, October 18.