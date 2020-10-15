Tweed attire preferred on bike ride

Dunedin Tweed Ride co-organiser Ruth Barton, with son Harold Hockey (1), and co-organiser Peter Petchey cycle at Dunedin Gasworks Museum. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dust off your flecked fashion and penny-farthings — the fifth annual Dunedin Tweed Ride is on this Sunday.

Ride co-organiser Peter Petchey, of Dunedin, said cyclists, preferably wearing tweed attire, were invited to ride between the Dunedin Gasworks Museum in South Dunedin to Glenfalloch Gardens & Restaurant on Otago Peninsula.

At the event, Dr Petchey will ride his 1884 Dwarf Original penny-farthing.

"It’s been in my family for nearly 100 years."

The riding of vintage bicycles was "encouraged", but participants could ride any type or age of bicycle.

The event was a "satirical" celebration of cycling, tweed and the arrival of spring, he said.

Up to 30 riders were expected.

The ride costs $5 and proceeds went to the museum.

Riders were encouraged to take a picnic to enjoy at the gardens.

"We’ll supply the biscuits," Dr Petchey said.

Riders depart the museum in Braemar St at 10am on Sunday, October 18.