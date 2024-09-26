Twining with the past

Dunedin artist Kari Morseth will encourage the community to work with harakeke/New Zealand flax to make rope in her public art project Rope/Walk next week. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

An important element of Dunedin’s industrial history will be explored by artist Kari Morseth, with help from the public, in her participatory art project Rope/Walk.

The two-part project involves Morseth inviting the community to come together in two sessions next week, alongside the historic former Donaghy’s Rope Walk building in South Dunedin.

Participants will be able to have a go at an ancient hand-twining technique, and contribute towards twisting harakeke/New Zealand flax into a 300m rope, matching the length of the Rope Walk building.

"It is actually quite amazing how long the Rope Walk building is, and it has a fascinating history that was closely intertwined with Dunedin and New Zealand’s economic development," Morseth said.

Used by Māori for centuries, harakeke was initially exported as a fibre before being used to make rope here, forming the foundation of a significant industry that lasted for many decades.

The only Rope Walk building remaining in New Zealand, it was built in 1878 (and replaced in the 1920s) and manufactured rope, twine, and cordage for markets here and overseas.

Morseth’s Rope/Walk project aims to draw attention to that period, and also to offer an environmental and sustainability message, as well as encouraging participants to think about and use, with respect, the natural materials at hand.

"There has been a rise in synthetic ropes, which have had devastating impacts on the marine environment in particular," Morseth said.

Hand twining will be used by members of the public to contribute to a 300m rope of harakeke/New Zealand flax.

"So this project is a chance to experience making rope with a natural, cultural significant fibre, as well as a time for the community to come together to create something together."

Morseth is sourcing the harakeke from her own collection, gathered according to Māori tikanga, pre-shredded and ready to be twisted into rope.

"I am imagining that the rope will have different ‘personalities’ along its length, depending on the size and strength of the hands of each person. It’s going to be fun to find out," she said.

"And if people can’t manage a lot of twisting and pulling, that’s fine, just a few twists will still mean you have contributed."

Morseth will be joined by artist Chris Schmelz, who will film and photograph participants’ hands while twining, for a film to be shown later in the year along with the finished rope.

A master of fine arts candidate at the Dunedin School of Art, Morseth is supported in her Rope/Walk project by the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, with funding from Dunedin City Council.

• The free Rope/Walk public sessions will be held next Thursday and Friday, October 3 and 4, from 10am-11.30am, and 1pm-2.30pm at the historic Rope Walk building, Bathgate Park, South Dunedin. All are welcome.

