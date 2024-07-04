Two passions, two programmes

Zac Kim (left) and Jeremy Knox host Spiritual Chats on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Zac Kim is sharing two quite different passions with OAR FM listeners.

Mr Kim’s family emigrated to New Zealand when he was 2 years old but he has always maintained strong connections with his Korean roots.

On moving to Dunedin last August, he wasted no time in contacting the Dunedin Korean Language and Culture Society.

He was impressed by the number of young people, from diverse ethnic backgrounds, who were members of the society.

"I really hope that this current surge in mainstream popularity of Korean culture lasts for my kids, when I have them, because it certainly wasn’t the experience that I had when growing up.

"It was often something I had to hide."

Mr Kim now co-hosts "K-Talk", a celebration of Korean language and culture, on OAR FM.

His second programme and podcast explores less earthly matters.

"Spiritual Chats" is presented on behalf of C3 Church Dunedin.

"More and more people are looking for spiritual answers, but for whatever reason they’re less likely to go looking for those spiritual answers inside the four walls of a traditional church on a Sunday.

"So we thought, why don’t we bring some of those conversations to a different space?"

K-Talk airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM every second Tuesday, at 8.30pm, and Spiritual Chats on Sundays at 9am. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford

OAR FM community liaison