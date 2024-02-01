Victims and survivors of Holocaust remembered

Lighting a candle in honour of the victims of the Nazis and their collaborators are (from left) Holocaust New Zealand education director Kristopher Clancy, Toitū Otago Settlers Museum visitor programmes co-ordinator Christopher Watts, Dunedin Jewish community member Lorraine Isaacs, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Dunedin Jewish community member Diana Rothstein, Taieri Labour MP Ingrid Leary and Dunedin Jewish community member Professor Jamin Halberstadt. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Those who died and those whose lives were fundamentally changed were remembered when members of the Dunedin Jewish community and invited guests gathered on Sunday for the United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Master of ceremonies was Holocaust New Zealand education director Kristopher Clancy.

He noted "now, more than ever" it was important the memory of the Holocaust and the voices of the victims and survivors continued to be heard.

"This year the theme ‘l’dor v’dor’ — from generation to generation, the future of Holocaust memory’, looks at one of the most challenging realities we face in Holocaust education — that too soon we will face a world where all the survivors have passed away.

"How will we remember and witness when they can no longer speak for themselves, when they can no longer tell us of their families and their friends, or of the lives they had before the horrors of the Holocaust began?"

In New Zealand, there were an estimated 15 survivors still alive who were young children or teenagers when World War 2 ended.

"They have laid the groundwork to ensure that the memory of the Holocaust is taught here.

"Soon that responsibility for ensuring that their stories and their lessons continue to be taught in our schools and our communities will fall to us," Mr Clancy said.

As six candles were lit in honour of the victims, he noted those targeted by the Nazis — people who were Jewish, Roma, Sinti, mentally or physically disabled, LGBT, those who spoke out and rose against the Nazis, and those persecuted for their religious beliefs.

University of Otago historian Dr Michelle Moffat read an essay by Rabbi Aron Moss, of Sydney, on the importance of connection between lighting candles and memory.

Dunedin Labour MP Rachel Brooking gave an address on paying tribute to the memory of the victims.

"In 1941, following the invasion of the Soviet Union, the Nazis and their collaborators launched the systematic mass murder of the Jews.

"By 1945, nearly 6million Jews had been murdered."

Poems and prayers were read by Dunedin Jewish community members.

The event concluded with an in memoriam tribute in honour of those New Zealand victims who had died this past year as well as one minute of silence.