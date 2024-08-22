War memorial sign unveiled

Gathered after the unveiling of an information sign unveiled at the South African (Boer) War memorial at Dunedin’s Oval on Friday were (from left) Otago Military History Group co-chair Peter Trevathan, members Hilda Bennett and Owen Bennett, Mary Bennett — the niece of Boer War soldier William George Fox, and group member Gawen Deltour. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Otago Military History Group gathered with descendants of local soldiers who fought in the South African War (Boer War) more than a century ago, to unveil an information sign on Friday.

Gawen Deltour models the uniform worn by William George Fox, of Balclutha, who went away to fight in the South African (Boer) War with the 10th contingent of the New Zealand Mounted Rifles. An image of Mr Fox wearing the same uniform features prominently on the information sign, unveiled last Friday at the memorial on Dunedin’s Oval sports ground.

The magnificent memorial, which stands at the north end of Dunedin’s Oval sports ground, commemorates the conflict, which ran from 1899-1902, and involved 10 contingents of volunteer New Zealand Mounted Rifles — a total of 6500 men. Among them were many from Otago and Southland.

Visitors to the site will now be able to read about the conflict, thanks to the sign created by Otago Military History Group member Hilda Bennett.

The prominent image on the sign features her husband Owen Bennett’s great-uncle William George Fox , of Balclutha, who went to South Africa with the 10th contingent of the NZMR. He survived and returned home.

William George Fox’s 92-year-old niece Mary Bennett, — mother of Owen — was at Friday’s unveiling of the sign.

Mrs Bennett had only "vague memories" of her uncle, apart from he had gone to South Africa and returned.

"It is very nice to see his image here on the sign — he looks very handsome in his uniform," she said.

Mr Fox’s uniform was also at at the unveiling, worn for the occasion by group member Gawen Deltour.

Also on hand was Russell Brown, whose father Thomas Henry Brown, of Mt Somers, went to South Africa in 1901. He remained there for several decades and returned home in the 1930s as a prosperous man.

Russell Brown, whose father Thomas Henry Brown, of Mt Somers, went to South Africa in 1901.

Friday’s unveiling service was led by Graeme Harvey, with Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan giving a brief history of the South African War.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz