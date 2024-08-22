War memorial sign unveiled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Visitors to the site will now be able to read about the conflict, thanks to the sign created by Otago Military History Group member Hilda Bennett.
The prominent image on the sign features her husband Owen Bennett’s great-uncle William George Fox , of Balclutha, who went to South Africa with the 10th contingent of the NZMR. He survived and returned home.
William George Fox’s 92-year-old niece Mary Bennett, — mother of Owen — was at Friday’s unveiling of the sign.
Mrs Bennett had only "vague memories" of her uncle, apart from he had gone to South Africa and returned.
"It is very nice to see his image here on the sign — he looks very handsome in his uniform," she said.
Mr Fox’s uniform was also at at the unveiling, worn for the occasion by group member Gawen Deltour.
Also on hand was Russell Brown, whose father Thomas Henry Brown, of Mt Somers, went to South Africa in 1901. He remained there for several decades and returned home in the 1930s as a prosperous man.