Workshops on offer as part of project

Dunedin artist Maggie Covell has partnered with Dunedin Dream Brokerage to offer free art-making workshops to the public as part of her master of fine arts project.

Entitled ‘‘Hidden in Plain Sight’’, the project looks at mental health and body autonomy issues for women, as well as the creation of temporary communities through participation.

The project began with an installation of billboards exploring the language of protest at public sites around Dunedin in August.

On-site QR codes were scanned by about 1500 people, with a broad range of responses from the public.

The project has now moved into its second phase — a series of public art-making workshops, based at 23 Princes St (opposite the Dunedin Community Gallery).

The free workshops, which continue on November 12 and 13, aim to give the public the chance to engage with the complex issues of mental health and body autonomy through the creative process.

Participants of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create signs and wallpaper patterns.

‘‘A lot of issues tied to women are behind closed doors, so getting people involved this way is a good way to engage them in the conversation,’’ Covell said.

The Princes St space, which has been made available to Covell through Dunedin Dream Brokerage, will also feature an installation and display, from November 15 to 23.

‘‘I’m very grateful to Dunedin Dream Brokerage for their help with the space — it is ideal for the workshops and installation,’’ Covell said.

The project has also been supported by Dunedin businesses Emerson’s, The Print Room and Speed Print Dunedin, as well as the Valley Project.

Covell was also able to raise about $9000 to help cover costs through a Boosted campaign.

People can register for the workshops through Eventbrite or Facebook.

Maggie Covell is also taking part in a group art exhibition, entitled Configure, at the Ashburton Art Gallery, which runs until January 21.