WW1 memorial project

The restoration of the Upper Junction war memorial site has been a two-year labour of love for the Otago Military History Group and the local community.

Established in October 1919, on the site of Upper Junction School, the war memorial incorporated 17 beech trees, planted in memory of 17 young men with links to the school and community, who died during World War 1.

Four of the men were from the Brennan family and three from the Paisley family, with Upper Junction suffering the highest per-capita loss of any New Zealand community during World War 1.

After the Upper Junction School was destroyed by fire in 1945, with the loss of vital records, the land was vested in the Dunedin RSA in the 1950s, and the war memorial site eventually fell into disrepair.

After the formation of the New Zealand Remembrance Army in 2019 to work on upgrading war graves, and the establishment of the Otago Military History Group, former Dunedin RSA president Lox Kellas made the suggestion the Upper Junction site be "tidied up".

Over the past two years, the Otago Military History Group has put about 1500 hours into the site, removing vegetation, restoring memorial plinths, planting kowhai trees to replace the beech trees that did not survive, and creating information plaques telling the history of each soldier.

Mr Kellas said the RSA had provided a new flag pole and the project had been supported by neighbours John and Mary-Jane Campbell, Keith Hellyer and family, Dunedin City Council, Fulton Hogan, Bunnings, the Officer’s Club, RSA volunteers, Rotary, Ribbonwood Nurseries, and more.

"The bulk of the work has been done by volunteers. It is an impressive project," he said.

Otago Military History Group chairman Peter Trevathan said the original plan had been just to clean the plinths, but the project had grown into a full refurbishment of the site.

Group member Christine George had researched the lost men, and had found photos, which were displayed on the information panels.

"It was very overgrown at the start, but now it is a lovely, peaceful reserve, with the most amazing views across the city," Mr Trevathan said.

"We want to thank everyone who has helped with the project, it has been a lot of work, but it’s all worth it."

The group was excited that Sir Jerry Mateparae would lead the official re-dedication ceremony on November 29.

Upper Junction Honour Roll

Private William Aitchison: Died 1919, buried Romeries, France

Private Godfrey Barnett: Died 1918, buried Grevillers, France

Private Adolphus Brennan: Died 1915, buried Karori, Wellington

Gunner John Brennan: Died 1917, buried Ieper, Belgium

Lance Corporal Richard Brennan: Died 1918, buried Nord, France

Private William Brennan: Died 1916, buried Armentieres, France

Trooper Joseph Collins: Died 1917, buried Israel

Private Andrew Donald: Died 1918, buried Nord, France

Private Bruce Harvey: Died 1915, buried Gallipoli

Trooper Carl LaMont: Died 1916, buried Cairo, Egypt

Sergeant Alexander Paisley: Died 1915, buried Gallipoli

Lance Corporal Andrew Paisley: Died 1917, buried Belgium

Private Harold Paisley: Died 1919, buried Glasgow, Scotland

Private Edward Sainsbury: Died 1918, buried Andersons Bay, Dunedin

Rifleman George Shaw: Died 1916, buried Somme, France

Private John Williams: Died 1916, buried Armentieres, France

Private William Winter: Died 1917, buried Belgium

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz