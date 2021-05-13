Young musicians display virtuosity

Fabulous night . . . Performers, judges and organisers of the Dunedin Concerto Competition gather for the prize-giving at the conclusion of a special night of youth-driven music. Pictured are (from left) conductor Peter Adams, judge Donald Maurice, cellist Boudewijn Keenan, pianist Abhinath Berry, winning violinist Rose Stevenson, sponsor Bruce Hodgson, judge Diedre Irons, judge Bridget Douglas, and competition chairman John Drummond. PHOTO: DSO/PIETER DU PLESSIS

Cheers, foot-stamping and thunderous applause greeted the performances of three superb young Dunedin musicians, who gave their all in the Dunedin Concerto Competition Finalists Concert on Friday night.

Every accolade was richly deserved by all three brave, impressive young players — violinist Rose Stevenson, pianist Abhinath Berry and cellist Boyudewijn Keenan — who each gave a committed, virtuosic performance, supported and accompanied by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, with players from Dunedin Youth Orchestra.

Conductor Peter Adams, who stepped in for original conductor Anthony Ritchie just two weeks before the concert, did a superb job of keeping orchestras and soloists together throughout the night, drawing sympathetic performances from everyone.

The orchestra was superb in support of the three concerto finalists, adding its own light and shade, energy and emotion to their performances.

Stevenson (violin), who tackled two movements of Samuel Barber’s lyrical and emotionally charged Violin Concerto, with nuance, sensitivity and mastery, was named the winner, receiving first prize of $5000.

Berry (piano), who gave a mesmerising performance of Franz Liszt’s fiendishly complicated Totentanz, complete with crashing chords and superb glissando, was awarded second prize of $3000.

Keenan (cello), whose opening salvo in Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1 was spinetingling, was commanding and delicate by turns in a wonderful performance. He was awarded third prize of $1500.

The prizes across a range of categories, totalling $13,000, were sponsored by the Hodgson Towers Family Trust.

Acknowledging the quality of all three performances and the difficulty of the decision, adjudicators Bridget Douglas, Diedre Irons and Donald Maurice had to choose a winner on the night.

While Stevenson’s triumph was well deserved, all three finalists acquitted themselves brilliantly and will go far.

Young musicians were to the fore throughout Friday’s concert, with the Dunedin Youth Orchestra taking the lead in the first half, supported by a handful of DSO players.

Launching into Schubert’s Symphony No 8, Unfinished with vigour, the DYO showed commitment, accuracy and emotional maturity.

The complexity of Grieg’s Norwegian Dances kept the young players on their toes. There was nice balance between all sections of the orchestra in the second movement of McLeod’s Little Symphony.

Kodaly’s short, exuberant Four Dances from Gyermektancok (Children’s dances) were performed with great energy.

The first half concluded in thrilling style with with Dvorak’s bright, fast-paced Slavonic Dance No. 8, which the DYO tackled with aplomb.

Afterwards, the large audience departed feeling satisfied and inspired by the wonderful talent of Dunedin’s young musicians.

Congratulations are due to all who were involved in planning, supporting, and performing throughout the inaugural Dunedin Concerto Competition for a remarkable achievement. Bravo!