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North OtagoJuly 25

Deja vu for Citizens Shield finalists

Valley v Excelsior — part four.
Deja vu for Citizens Shield finalists
Deja vu for Citizens Shield finalists
SUBSCRIBER
North OtagoJuly 25

Third straight nationals appearance for basketballers

North Otago Basketball was represented on the national stage for the third consecutive season.
Third straight nationals appearance for basketballers
Third straight nationals appearance for basketballers
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North OtagoJuly 25

Sport listings

Meadowbank Community Stadium Bowls
Sport listings
Sport listings
SportJuly 25

Valley hold off Excelsior to claim Citizens Shield

The Citizens Shield will spend the summer in Weston after Valley completed an unbeaten season with a win the final.
Valley hold off Excelsior to claim Citizens Shield
Valley hold off Excelsior to claim Citizens Shield