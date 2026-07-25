Results BOWLS Meadowbank Community Stadium Bowls July 13, Women's Interclub: Awa Pearl C Wilson 16 vs Kurow L Stewart 15; M/B Tui D Breen 15 vs M/B Kiwi B Ross 13; M/B Kea A Blyth 26 vs M/B Owls M Watson 3; Awa Ruby M Velenski 18 vs The Brats D Kane 12 July 14, Mens Interclub: AWa B Bill Kingan 18 vs Waimate R Law 26; Otematata E Stewart 13 vs Maheno G Fisher 25; Phnx Tigers J Smith 13 vs Hampden I McKay 20; Awa A Bob Kingan 21 vs Kurow G Cathro 14 July 15, Mixed Fours: 1st A Blyth, G Fisher, M Blyth, P McKay 52 pts; 2nd P Ross, D Tonkin. J Simpson, 51pts Mens Interclub: Phnx Lions D Whitburn 28 vs M/B Spitfire D Tonkin 11; M/B Hurricanes G Sinclair 20 vs M/B Lancasters P Wylie 19 GOLF Lower Waitaki Golf Club July 18, Team Medal (best three scores): Jason McLaren, Peter Rudduck, Robbie Breen & Quinn Wardle 218, Mike Mullins, Emosi Robert Handrickson, Dylan Winter & Joe Samuelu 219, Ross Eade, Gary Keen, John Rudduck & Brad Kernahan 221 Two's: Ian Hurst (x2), Daniel McKay, Bill Muldrew, Ray Stevenson, Dylan Winter, Garry Ingram, Jason McLaren, Peter Rudduck, Benjamin Stratford North Otago Golf Club July 15, Ladies, Orbell Par: 1st Jessie Knight even, 2nd Heather Campbell -2, 3rd Di Cleveland -2, 4th Bev Conlan -2, 5th Jean Tito -3, 6th Kathrin McNally -3, 7th Kath Rawcliffe -3, 8th Jude McKenzie -3, 9th Judith Yates -4, 10th Julia Knight -4, 11th Margaret McKenzie -5, 12th Stephanie McMillan -5, 13th Patricia Hollows -5 July 16, Men, Midweek Golf, Net Medal & Putting: 1st Marty Davey 68, 2nd Richard Knight 70, 3rd Ross Hicks 70, 4th Ray McNally 72, 5th Noel Tither 71, 6th Carter Muldrew 72, 7th Hoete Keno 74, 8th Jeff Day 76 9th Grant Gardner 76 Putting Competition (total putts in round): 1st Allan Lindsay 25, 2nd Carter Muldrew 27, 3rd Gary Creedy 27, 4th Ray McNally 28, 5th Marty Davey 28, 6th Nisi lafeta 28, 7th John Avis 29, 8th Lochie Haig 29 Nearest to the Pin: Gerrard Cunningham no.7, Ross Hicks no.15, Gary Creedy no.17 Longest Putt: Hoete Keno no.18 July 18, Stableford: 1st Craig Hartland 37, 2nd Sam Bond 37, 3rd Josh Dalziel 37, 4th Noel Tither 36, 5th Whetu Miller 36, 6th Steve Johannis 36, 7th Ross Familton 36, 8th Rob Thomson 36, 9th Allan Lindsay 35, 10th Shige Koyama 35, 11th Carter Muldrew 35 North Otago Vets Golf July 20, Stableford, Men: Wayne Rickard 40, Brent Maw 36, Don Gray 35, Peter Miller 34, Phil Bryne 33, Neville George 33, Trevor Studholme 32, Bryan Ludemann 31, Kevin Legg 31, Rod Naylor 31 Ladies: Jan Willilams 33, Barb Bain 32 Longest Putt: Raewyn Thorpe Waitoa Park Golf Club July 18, Stableford: Kerry Stevens 38, Marty McNamara, Wayne Rickard 35, Kevin Legg, Nobby Roderick, Don Elliott, John Bole 34, Peter Miller, John Rawson, Peter Trusler, Ray Walker 33, Jason Dennis, John Greaney, Rod Naylor, Neville George 32