Valley v Excelsior — part four. The two clubs will contest the Citizens Shield final tomorrow for a fourth straight year. Blues have won the previous two with Valley’s last title coming in 2023. The game will see rugby return to Whitestone Contracting Stadium for the first time since 2024. The Weston side enter tomorrow’s big dance as likely favourites on account of being unbeaten thus far in 2026. A draw against Athletic Marist back in April is the only blemish on their record. Head coach Logan Dunlop said his side were excited to be playing in another final fresh off a 31-15 win over Old Boys in their semifinal. Valley have relished playing Excelsior over the last four years in what has become a fierce rivalry on the field, he said. "It’s probably one of our grudge matches now, coming up against them. "We’ve tipped them up a couple times this year already but obviously a final is going to be different kettle of fish, hopefully the boys will lift for that.” Dunlop hoped his side’s experience playing in previous finals will serve them well. "We’ve sort of had much the same squad over the last two or three years now. "It’s obviously not going to be easy but I think the boys know that and they’ve obviously been in a few finals know so know what its like. "Just [got to] prep as good as we can and get as much clarity as we can before Saturday and hopefully, all going well, the result will take care of itself.” Simplifying the game plan was a key for them. "We’ve just got to do our basics right, there was a few unforced errors on Saturday so if we can tidy them up and keep the ball in hand. "The more we can hold the ball, the more pressure we can build and hopefully capitalise on that.” Dunlop expected his side to be near full strength come kick off tomorrow. On the other side, Excelsior are chasing history in the final this weekend. They are hoping to be the first side in the club’s history to win three titles in a row. "It’s a big occasion for Blues this year trying to do something the club has never done before,” Excelsior head coach Jason Forrest told the Oamaru Mail on Monday. “It’s a big week ahead and we’ve got to stay levelled at the same time and go about our business." He was under no illusion of how tough Valley will be to beat. "They’re a hell of a side. "We’re going to have to play even better than we did last week [coming up] against a quality side that just never give up and never go away, they’re well coached and just do all those little things well. "They’re tough, man, they’re really tough.” Doing the little things well throughout the game will be the key, Forrest said. "We’re going to have to be better around our one percenters, we’re still letting ourselves down at times with some of our execution and just some that little bit of detail. "[We want to] make sure we get out there and put a performance on that — one, our boys are proud of, they’re proud of themselves, but more for our club, our friends, our families. "It’s a massive occasion for our guys when they get out there and I’m just really hopeful that our leaders will lead and the rest will follow.” It has been a tough season with injuries for Excelsior but Forrest was “hopeful that everyone from last week and a couple of others” are fit and available. It will be a full day of rugby to round out the club season in North Otago tomorrow. The under-12/13 final will open proceedings at 11am and will be followed by the Burns Shield final between Kurow and Athletic Marist at 12.30pm The Citizens Shield final will then kick off at 2.30pm.