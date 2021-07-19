Blackhead Quarries cleans up at national awards

Walton Park Sand manager Jason Blair is up on the podium after receiving the Winstone Aggregates Safety Award in Wellington on Friday night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Blackhead Quarries in Dunedin has swept the national awards of the quarry industry.

Blackhead Quarries and its associated companies received five of the seven awards given to quarries competing from around the country at the annual QuarryNZ Conference awards in Wellington on Friday night, an Aggregate and Quarry Association of New Zealand (AQANZ) spokesman said.

The environment and community award was awarded to Blackhead Quarries for being the first quarry in the country to use an electric truck.

The company’s Walton Park Sand operation won the safety award, which recognised a quarry operation which has implemented a change in worker participation in health and safety.

Walton Park Sand manager Jason Blair also won the R D Hassad Award for the most outstanding contribution by an Institute of Quarrying NZ member.

Abbey Loveridge, of Southland’s AB Lime, a company associated with Blackhead Quarries, won the tomorrow’s leader award.

Blackhead Quarries manager Gavin Hartley received the Caernarfon Award, which recognised internationally the best paper advancing the quarry industry in technical, environmental or strategic issues.

Mr Hartley’s presentation was on his work setting up a quarry in the Antarctic in 2019, to supply foundations for six new buildings at the American base at McMurdo Station, the spokesman said,

Blackhead Quarries general manager Tony Hunter said he was proud his team was recognised for their work.

AQANZ chief executive officer Wayne Scott said

Dunedin had always punched above its weight and it could ‘‘now be assured that its local quarry company carries on that tradition”.