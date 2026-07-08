Dunedin-based firm backs stadium

MTF Finance chief executive Chris Lamers shows his skills as a new partnership with Dunedin Venues is announced. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

MTF Finance is reinforcing its commitment to Dunedin.

It has announced a new partnership with Dunedin Venues that will involve the organisation taking naming rights to a key corporate space within Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The partnership includes naming rights to the Members Corporate East Lounge, alongside prominent in-stadium signage and a presence across major events — placing MTF Finance at the heart of one of the city’s most important community assets.

For MTF Finance, the move was about more than visibility; it was about backing the place and people that had shaped the business, the company said in a statement.

MTF Finance chief executive Chris Lamers said the partnership reflected the organisation’s deep roots in Dunedin.

‘‘This is home for us. Dunedin is where MTF Finance started 56 years ago, and it’s where our heart still is,’’ he said.

‘‘Being part of Forsyth Barr Stadium isn’t just about having our name on a wall — it’s about being part of the moments that matter to this city.

‘‘We’re a business built on relationships — local people helping local people. Supporting a venue like this is a natural extension of that. It’s where our customers, our people and our communities come together.’’

Dunedin Venues commercial general manager Rachael Jenkins said the partnership was a strong fit.

‘‘MTF Finance is a true Dunedin success story, so having them represented in the stadium feels right. They’re a business that’s grown from the ground up here, and they understand what this venue means to the community.’’ — Allied Media