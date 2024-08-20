Government supports banking overhaul

PHOTO: ODT files

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the government will respond to all 14 recommendations from the Commerce Commission's long awaited report into banking competition.

The commission believes Kiwibank needs to strengthened and open banking must be brought in.

Its final report on personal banking repeated there was little competition in the sector, with the dominant big four Australian owned banks ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac making high profits, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's rules make it difficult for smaller banks and new entrants to challenge.

Commission chair John Small said a properly functioning market would have stronger competition and more aggressive efforts to compete for customers.

"What we see in New Zealand is that the major banks have little strategic differentiation, and their growth targets focus on maintaining market share and protecting margins and profitability."

Small said changes were needed to "bake in" disruption particularly to encourage the development of open banking to allow consumers easier bank switching or being offered competing services and products from third party finance concerns.

"We believe that the best prospect for driving change in the sector will come over time from accelerating open banking and ensuring that the regulatory environment better supports competition."

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

Banks had been too slow in developing open banking, he believed, and it would need the government and industry to work together to bring it in.

The report said disruption was needed to shake up the sector ranging from easing the financial requirements needed for small banks to compete or new companies to enter the market.

"We also see a need for progressive regulation, where competition is given a higher weighting to ensure an appropriate balance between financial stability and competition."

'Cosy pillow fight'

Willis told reporters this morning the government welcomed the report and joined in calling out market behaviour of the four big banks that make up 90% of the market.

"They are highly profitable compared with international pairs, they lack innovation and they do not aggressively compete for customers."

She said the sector was less like a battle between retail banks and more like a "cosy pillow fight".

The commission had conducted its work "fearlessly" and its conclusions were robust.

"It has provided actionable insights and our government is responding with urgency."

The commission had confirmed what Kiwis had long suspected - "we are not getting a good deal from the big banks", she said.

Beefing up Kiwibank

The commission said the government should find ways to increase the capital funding of Kiwibank, which has about 7 percent market share, so it could be a more effective competitor.

Willis said she has asked Treasury to engage with Kiwibank's parent company Kiwi Group Capital on options for raising new capital - including from KiwiSaver funds and investment funds.

No new banks had entered the market to challenge the status quo since Kiwibank was set up, Willis said.

The commission also called for rule changes to reduce the financial burden on smaller banks and other finance concerns wanting to enter the sector.

"We also see a need for progressive regulation, where competition is given a higher weighting to ensure an appropriate balance between financial stability and competition."

Changes were also needed to put more power in the hands of consumers, Small said, including improving the bank switching process, changes to the way mortgage offers were presented, and mortgage advisers and banks to promote price competition and choice.

The recommendations are little changed from the draft report in March and steer clear of suggesting that the four Australian banks should be broken up.