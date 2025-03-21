How far do you have to travel to a supermarket?

Photo: Getty Images

Residents of Te Atatū Peninsula might be without a supermarket until next year - but data compiled by RNZ shows they're in a better position than shoppers in many parts of the country.

The West Auckland suburb's Woolworths supermarket building and site has been bought by Foodstuffs and will be reopened as a New World.

It was reported this week that the 15,000 residents of the peninsula would have to travel to Te Atatū South to find their closest supermarket, or to Pak'n Save in Lincoln Rd.

RNZ set out to find whether it was common to have to drive the 2.8km or 5.1km, respectively, that it would take to get from the old site to either of those supermarkets.

We found that, across the country, there are 564 suburbs and towns within 2km of a major supermarkets - either a Woolworths, New World or Pak'n Save.

Another 372 are within 5km, 432 within 10km and the majority - 1808 - are more than 10km.

If you lived in Rawene, for example, you'd have to travel 22.7km. Waipoua in the Far North is just under 36km from one of the big three. Cape Reinga is 81.4km.

A Flourish data visualisation

• Sources: Store finders for New World Map: Kate Newton/RNZ

Retail consultant Chris Wilkinson said people formed habits with their shopping and got used to places they visited, which was why there had been an emotional reaction to the absence of a supermarket on the peninsula for a period.

"When we were down south there was a new supermarket built, it was a beautiful experience, the same offer as the brand down the road but people went to the old one because it was part of what they'd always done.

"These types of things can show you that familiarity, convenience are really important things and drivers in shopping decisions."

Consumer NZ said even when there were supermarkets in smaller areas, there might not be more than one, so it was not possible to shop around for a better price.

Wilksinon said sometimes there were two smaller ones, which gave the impression they were competing against each other but the two might not have the full range that one bigger one would have.

"But you find that when you've got one brand people don't feel there's competition - it's quite a fascinating dynamic."

Cromwell's Fresh Choice. Image: Google Maps

Some Four Square stores were becoming quite big and could be "placeholders" for larger supermarkets, he said.

"Cromwell is a good example there. They've got a Fresh Choice there but the growth of the area would sustain a Woolworths, sometimes the population moves quicker than supermarkets anticipate.

"In some towns, larger independent dairies - because they offer convenience and people have become familiar with them - they can be very popular."

Sometimes, people in small towns would travel to a supermarket like Pak'n Save to stock up while shopping at a closer, smaller shops in between, he said.

In a statement, Woolworths said many factors went into working out where supermarkets were put and their size.

"These include the population size and density of the catchment, current and projected future population growth, transport connections, existing supply of retail in the area and whether there are suitable sites available."