Liquidation follows aircraft repossession

A High Court judge has ordered a Queenstown company which owes money on two helicopters into liquidation.

Yesterday, Heli Lease SI Ltd, formerly known as Over The Top Helicopters Ltd, was placed in liquidation by Associate Judge Dale Lester in the High Court at Dunedin on the application of Heli Holdings Ltd (HHL).

Heli Lease SI owner Louisa Patterson did not appear in court and the official assignee was appointed the liquidator.

In December last year, HHL, a subsidiary of Airwork NZ, filed liquidation proceedings against the company in response to unpaid lease debts.

Heli Lease SI had been leasing two helicopters from HHL, which were both repossessed two weeks ago.

Ms Patterson did not respond to requests for comment after yesterday’s hearing.

But she told the Mountain Scene earlier this week both helicopters became "nonairworthy" last year, as Airwork had not done the required maintenance.

"Who pays for an unairworthy leased helicopter?"

Cromwell company Lakeside Roofing Ltd was also placed into liquidation yesterday by Judge Lester on the application of the Inland Revenue Department.

The official assignee was also appointed liquidator.

Another matter between Mosgiel trucking company Titan Bulk Haulage Ltd and a Nelson company, Lloyd Heslop Motors Ltd, had been settled out of court and was not heard.