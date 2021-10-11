Mr Whippy back in Octagon after 15-year hiatus

Mr Whippy Dunedin manager Carmen Copland (left) with Steve and Linda Mitchell in the Octagon on Saturday . PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The alluring call of Greensleeves has returned to Dunedin streets.

On Saturday, Mr Whippy relaunched in the Octagon after a 15-year absence from the city.

Cromwell couple Steve and Linda Mitchell, who have owned the Central Otago and Southern Lakes Mr Whippy franchise for 10 years, have expanded their business, buying the Dunedin franchise.

The couple operate two ice-cream trucks and a purpose-built trailer in their existing franchise area and have

bought another truck for Dunedin.

There could be an opportunity to run a second van in the city but they would see what demand was like in the first 12 months, Mr Mitchell said.

The couple had brought the service to Dunedin sporadically and they always saw an opportunity to expand into area.

"We’ve been in and out of the city for the past few years and we had people request us to come back to do events ... so I always thought we could do it properly," he said.

They had employed a person to operate the truck and run the Dunedin business.