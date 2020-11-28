Otago students fare well in business strategy competition

Photo: ODT files

A group of University of Otago Business School students have placed fourth in the FEP U.Porto international case competition.

Sanne Dean, Xavier English, Antonia Post and Ben Taylor made up the Team Universities of New Zealand team, which competed against 11 other universities.

Chef de mission and coach John Guthrie was delighted with the "top class" performance of his team.

The case was on Dott, an online retailing company that was part of the giant Sonae organisation in Portugal.

The team’s task was to present a strategy for Dott that would help it to grow its online service after rapid Covid-19 generated growth.

Dr Guthrie was impressed with the way the University of Porto ran the Zoom-based event, and even more impressed with the way the students grasped the technology.

It was "surreal" to be sitting in Ranfurly watching his Ohope-based team presenting in the competition at 2am on a Saturday.

Mr English said it was a "tribute to New Zealand" when one of the judges commented that it was refreshing seeing the New Zealand team presenting in the same space — all other teams presented as individuals, given the Covid-19 situation around the world.

The competition was won by Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.