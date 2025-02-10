Shaping up

Photo: Peter McIntosh

The new South Dunedin library continues to take shape at 148 King Edward St.

In a closed-door meeting late last year, Dunedin city councillors controversially decided to lease office space in the building’s top floor to commercial tenants.

The decision to focus on rent-paying tenants upstairs was to help offset operating costs "and ensure the new facility remains on a sustainable financial footing", the council said in a statement at the time.

The project remained on schedule to open in June, and was on budget at $22 million, the council said.