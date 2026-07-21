Stuff Digital has confirmed that up to eight journalism jobs could go as it pursues a "simplified structure" in its editorial team.

In a statement today, the media company said it had begun consultation with some of its editorial team across its national newsrooms.

If the proposal goes ahead, it may result in the loss of eight staff from a total Stuff Group editorial headcount of more than 300.

The majority of those 300 positions would sit with Masthead Publishing, which has papers including The Post, The Press and the Sunday Star Times.

While there are 300 people across the group, the proposal is believed to directly affect a team of about 30.

"The proposal is to invest in new roles in our In-Depth journalism team and in our specialist content areas," the company said.

Members of Stuff Digital's live news and commissioning teams were called into meetings today regarding the proposed changes.

It is understood staff involved were emailed yesterday advising them of a meeting today with HR, Stuff Digital editor in chief Keith Lynch and an E tū union representative.

RNZ has approached Stuff Digital and E tū for comment.

In 2024, the media company was divided in two - Stuff Digital and Masthead Publishing which runs newspaper brands and their own websites.

Last year, Trade Me announced it was taking a 50% stake in Stuff Digital.

Stuff Group owner and chief executive Sinead Boucher. Photo: Supplied by Stuff.co.nz/via RNZ

Stuff Group owner and chief executive Sinead Boucher bought Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1 in 2020.

In an email sent to staff and seen by RNZ, staff were told that at the meeting they would be provided with "information and details on what is being proposed and why".

"After the meeting you will receive documentation outlining the proposed changes for your consideration. We will then commence a period of consultation with you, where you will be able to ask questions, provide feedback and seek advice, before any decisions are made.

"You're welcome to ask questions at the meeting, or simply listen and take the information away to consider in your own time."

The email said no decisions had been made.

"The purpose of this meeting is only to present a proposal for your consideration and feedback, and we will not make any decisions until we have consulted with affected staff and carefully considered all feedback."