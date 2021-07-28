Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Taco Bell eyes Dunedin for next site

    By Andrew Marshall
    Taco Bell is expected to open a restaurant in Dunedin after a cryptic post on social media hinted at the move.

    The restaurant posted an image that it said had clues to a new location, which featured Dunedin landmarks like Baldwin St, Larnach Castle and St Paul's Cathedral.

    Restaurant Brands, which owns the Taco Bell brand, was yet to respond to requests for comment to confirm the location of the potential eatery.

    Online rumours suggested a potential location could be at 644 Great King St, which previously housed a Couplands Bakery.

    Colliers leasing agent Dean Collins confirmed the building had been leased, but was not able to confirm the identity of the lessee.

    Comments

    David Wed, 28/07/2021 - 5:28pm

    Wow, that should improve Dunedin's healthy eating habits!

