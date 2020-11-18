Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Warehouse drops Pete Evans' books

    Controversial Aussie chef Pete Evans. Photo: supplied
    The Warehouse has dropped Australian chef Pete Evans’ cookbooks after he shared Neo-Nazi symbols on his social media accounts.

    The major New Zealand retailer replied to multiple people on social media who questioned whether it would drop the chef’s books.

    It replied saying it was “currently in the process of withdrawing stock in our stores and online”.

    Evans posted the cartoon to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over the weekend, featuring a caterpillar with a MAGA hat and a butterfly with the Black Sun symbol, also known as the sonnenrad or sunwheel.

    The Christchurch terrorist used that same symbol in his backpack and his manifesto.

    The Warehouse is the latest outlet to drop the Aussie chef’s books over the memes, following in the footsteps of publisher Pan Macmillan Australia, which said yesterday it would end its contractual relationship with the chef.

    The Guardian reported that Evans has been fired from Channel Ten reality show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

    In a statement, major Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group said it has removed the chef’s titles from its Big W range from this week.

    Coles said on Twitter it was working to remove the chef’s products from its range.

    Evans has made other headlines recently for his posts about conspiracy theories, in which he claims, among many other things, that Covid-19, the dangerous pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, is a hoax.

    NZ Herald
