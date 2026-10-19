A popular Australian kids’ TV show will be brought to life as a stage show at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch in April.

A live adaptation of the hugely popular Bluey TV show will return to New Zealand stages in 2027.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will start at Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, on April 10 and 11, 2027, before moving onto Wellington’s TSB Arena on April 15 and 16; BNZ Theatre, Hamilton, on April 19, 20 and 21; and finish at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 24 and 25.

Photo: Bluey TV

The theatrical adaptation of the award-winning Australian children’s television series features puppet versions of Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit).

The live show previously came to Christchurch in 2025.

Bluey won Best Children’s Programme at the 2025 Logie Awards, a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picked up its sixth AACTA Best Children’s Programme award, plus an International Emmy.

Tickets will be available from Thursday, October 22, at 10am.