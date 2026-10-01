Cashmere Technical coach Dan Schwarz is looking forward to finally bringing the National League home to Garrick Park after a statement opening win.

Tech made the perfect start to the competition with a 4-0 away win over Northern League champions Birkenhead United, putting them top of the table after the opening round.

Now Schwarz’s men will play their first National League game at their regular home ground when they host Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Sunday. The Phoenix drew 1-1 with Auckland United on Saturday.

Garrick Park has been unavailable for football during the National League in previous seasons because it has been used for cricket during the summer. Tech instead played their home games at English Park or Ngā Puna Wai.

“It’s great to play at Garrick,” said Schwarz.

“Like in the Chatham Cup this year, the Napier game at home and the Miramar game at home (both won by Tech) it would be great if we can get that sort of atmosphere and that many people down to games.

“Moving forward, Garrick is our National League home, we need to decide how we’re going to make that a little bit of a fortress.”

Tech’s 4-0 win over Birkenhead, who had only lost one game previously this year, was the best possible start to the competition.

Striker Garbhan Coughlan scored twice, with Yuya Taguchi and Zander Edwards also getting on the scoresheet.

But Schwarz is wary of reading too much into the strong opening result.

“Last time we were in the National League we won 4-0 in the first game against Western Suburbs and they spoke really nicely after the game about us, we thought we’d won it. Then it all derailed from there.

“It’s nine cup finals to go and we’ll see what can happen after them.”

Ferrymead Bays also made a solid start to their first National League campaign, holding Eastern Suburbs to a 0-0 draw at home to pick up their first-ever point in the competition.

They face a tougher test on Saturday when they travel to Wakefield Park to take on Wellington Olympic, last year’s losing finalists.

Olympic have reached the final in four of the last five years and beat Auckland FC Reserves 3-2 on Sunday despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men.

In the women’s competition, Canterbury United went down 3-1 to Wellington Phoenix Reserves away from home to start their campaign. They have the bye this weekend before visiting Auckland United on October 11.

National League round 2

Wellington Olympic v Ferrymead Bays, Wakefield Park, 2pm Saturday.

Cashmere Tech v Phoenix Res., Garrick Park, 2pm Sunday.